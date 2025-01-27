Bobby Lashley talks Brock Lesnar and WWE legend's MMA run: Will he return to the octagon?

Bobby Lashley has spoken out about his MMA future and in the process, also spoke about Brock Lesnar's time in the octagon. This will no doubt pique the interest of the fans.

The AEW star is slowly starting to make waves in his new company and recently won the tag team titles along with Shelton Benjamin when they defeated Private Party last week. It was the start of probably the push of Bobby Lashley to the top of the company.

Lashley sat down with Shelton Benjamin and MVP for an interview with RJ City on Hey! (EW) when he was asked about Brock Lesnar and former WWE star Batista’s run in MMA and he heaped praise on them by saying:

Trending

“I don't think I am the only one that was good at it. I think some other people. Dave went in there. Batista went in there. He won a match. He had a fight. He trained for it and he is still actively training right now. So, in my eyes, that is success. Brock was successful when he won the UFC Championship. There was a couple of other guys that had gone into it.” [13:12 - 13:31]

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Bobby Lashley says that he has an MMA future

In the same interview, Bobby Lashley also spoke about how he got into Mixed Martial Arts and how he trained as a fighter. He also hinted that he had a fight or two still left in him.

“For me, when I got into it, it wasn't just about making it to a certain level. Like, when I get into something, I actually want to be a student of the game. Like I open up a gym. So, I actually put myself into it. I have learnt all aspects of it and I am the type that is ok with taking a back seat not knowing everything.”

He continued further:

“So, I fought for ten years and in that time, I was training at all kinds of different gyms and I had my own gym, so, I was a student of the game. It's something that I still want to pursue. I am gonna do a boxing match or a fight still left in my career.” [13:32 - 14:04]

It will be interesting to see how his MMA aspirations cross paths with his current AEW career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback