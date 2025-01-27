Bobby Lashley teases a major return outside AEW

Bobby Lashley, the former WWE World Champion, hinted at a return to his previous career outside of AEW. Fans have been asking for Bobby's major return for quite some time now.

After achieving multiple accolades in major promotions such as the WWE and TNA, Bobby Lashley signed with AEW a few months back. Meanwhile, The 48-year-old veteran has teased his return to the MMA scene. Bobby has an impressive 15 wins record out of 17 MMA fights in his career from 2008 to 2016.

He is known for his Mixed Martial Arts career in Bellator and Strike Force MMA promotions. During his recent appearance on Hey! (EW) with RJ City, Lashley recalled his career on the MMA scene, revealing he trained and opened his own gym as well:

“For me, when I got into it, it wasn’t just about making it to a certain level. When I get into something, I actually want to be a student of the game. I open up a gym. So I actually put myself into it. So I’ve learned all aspects of it. I’m the type that I’m okay with taking a back seat to not knowing everything. So I fought for 10 years. In that time, I was training at all kinds of different gyms and I ran my own gym."

The All Mighty also admitted that he still wants to pursue his MMA career and is still going to do a boxing match or fight:

"I was a student of the game. So it’s something that I still want to pursue. I’m going to do a boxing match or a fight still.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Bobby Lashley won a major title in AEW

A few months into his All Elite run, Bobby Lashley managed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship along with Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate. The duo dismantled the former champs, Private Party, last week on Dynamite to win the tag titles.

Moreover, The Hurt Syndicate is expected to reignite the AEW tag division after winning the titles. Only time will who the first challengers will be for Bobby and Shelton after becoming champions.

