Bobby Lashley wants to add 29-year-old megastar as an honorary member of The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

The former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, hinted at adding a major combat sports star in AEW's The Hurt Syndicate. Bobby also explored the idea of adding members from other genres.

Bobby Lashley pitched the idea of adding the 29-year-old megastar, Claressa Shields, to The Hurt Syndicate. Claressa is a renowned professional boxer as well as a Mixed Martial Artist. Although she hasn't yet teased any move to pro wrestling, Lashley is already on board with the idea.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Lashley stated that a lot of athletes want to be a part of The Hurt Syndicate irrespective of the genre, whether it's wrestling, football, or basketball.

"There's a lot of athletes that want to be a part of us. I mean, even over at AEW, there are so many guys that want to either be a part of us or go against us because of what we bring to the show. So I think it would be no different going in any other genre, wrestling, or football, or basketball, everybody wants to be a part of us."

The All Mighty also named Claressa Shields as a potential female member of The Hurt Syndicate.

"I don't know if we would necessarily pick someone. I think the only thing that we're missing in this group is maybe a female. So, Claressa Shields, she's the one, she can beat people down." [From 2:06 - 2:31]

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will defend their titles on AEW Dynamite

Two weeks back, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate won the AEW World Tag Team Championship from Private Party. Meanwhile, Bobby and Shelton are set for their first title defense against Austin and Colten Gunn, who made their return last week on Dynamite and challenged The Hurt Syndicate.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if The Gunns stand any chance of taking the tag titles off of The Hurt Syndicate this Wednesday.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'Sports Illustrated' and give H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

