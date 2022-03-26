"You can figure out a different way" - Booker T on AEW missing out on a moment with top star

Booker T believes AEW missed the chance to create a memorable moment with Darby Allin on the previous episode of Dynamite.

This week on the Wednesday night show, Darby Allin teamed up with Sting and The Hardys to take on AFO's The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party in an eight-man Tornado tag team match. The match involved a lot of extreme spots, including the Butcher throwing Darby Allin down the stairs.

Booker T, on the Hall of Fame podcast, stated that AEW should have the former TNT Champion out of action for a while to sell the spot.

“If I am going to get threw down a flight of stairs, let alone get banged up against a wall twice, and then be mobile enough to get back into the action and actually be effective. You know, that’s what wrestling is today,” Booker T said. “I just think, the business today, it’s going to be left, as far as the history of it, it’s going to be left with what these guys leave behind. I do think the Darby Allins of the world, of course, they have to do a little bit more, and give a little bit more." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about how talented Darby is and how things need to be done differently to protect him.

"Just because he’s not the biggest guy in the world. But when I look at Darby Allin, I say man, ‘this is talent. And I’ve got to think about taking care of my talent.’ I just think you can figure out a different way to get to a means to an end. Opposed to having Darby Allin injure himself to where he can’t do this.”

Booker T believes the Darby Allin spot could be used further

Booker T believes Darby Allin should not return to action immediately and states that the spot could be sold for next month.

“Me personally, of course, if there would have been a spot, there would have been a reason why Darby Allin did that. It wouldn’t have been done just to be a spot,” he explained. “That’s something that we could definitely utilize. Not just for this week, next week, but probably next month, or the next three months. If Darby Allin comes back next week and he’s just Darby Allin coming down on the skateboard, that’s one of those things to where it was a moment that was missed, and they’ll probably never get it back.”

Darby Allin has been a part of numerous risky spots during his career in AEW. He is not afraid to put his body on the line to entertain fans, and hopefully, it doesn't take a massive toll on his body.

