"That’s the last place he needs to be right now" – WWE Hall of Famer believes Jeff Hardy should stay away from AEW

Fans have expressed the desire to see Jeff Hardy in AEW, but WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that should be the last place for The Charismatic Enigma at the moment.

Jeff Hardy was recently released from WWE. This came on the back of news that the tag team icon was pulled from a live event match and, upon refusing help from WWE for personal issues, Vince McMahon decided to part ways with the iconic high flyer.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy Fightful has learned WWE has released Jeff Hardy

Naturally, a section of fans started fantasy booking Jeff Hardy in AEW, but Booker T stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that AEW is the last place Jeff should be in:

"I know people gonna be calling for him to be going to AEW and whatnot. I’m sure that’s already the talk out there, but I think that’s the last place he needs to be right now. From a monetary perspective, you’ll always be ‘checking,’ okay? So that right there can motivate you to go do work when you really don’t need to. My thing is, hopefully he gets the help he needs."

"I wish Jeff the best. Like I said on Tuesday, right? I said the situation, he’s been on the road a long time, he’s going through a lot, put his body through a lot. This situation right here is going to take the company to make a decision, to slow him down, to say, 'Hey, let's do this so we can get back to that,' or 'Hey, if you want to do that, we're going to let you go over there and do that.' I said exactly that and what that means is, 'Let’s get you some help.' (h/t: WrestleZone)

Jeff Hardy might join AEW for a final run with Matt Hardy

MIKEY STARKS FTW #TAYSTAN❤️ 🎃 @ALLELITEMIKEY Give me Hardy boyz reunion and have them go after the lucha bros let’s get Hardyz vs lucha bros vs Santana and Ortiz vs young bucks for the AEW world tag team championships #AEW Give me Hardy boyz reunion and have them go after the lucha bros let’s get Hardyz vs lucha bros vs Santana and Ortiz vs young bucks for the AEW world tag team championships #AEW

While Jeff Hardy's primary focus must always be his well-being, Matt Hardy has teased the arrival of his brother in AEW in the past. Matt wants his brother in AEW for a final run as the Hardy Boyz.

Considering Jeff Hardy's situation, if health permits in the future, a final run as the Hardy Boyz would be a great nostalgia shot for AEW fans. Tony Khan must be careful of managing the former WWE Champion's in-ring role if this ever happens.

Most importantly, everyone has praised the backstage atmosphere in AEW, and that type of atmosphere coupled with his brother being there would be a great boost for Jeff Hardy.

