Booker T believes Tony Khan will make a released WWE star AEW World Champion

WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, feels Tony Khan could pull the trigger on this immensely talented star on his roster and eventually make him the AEW World Champion.

This released WWE star in question is the ROH World Television Champion, Samoa Joe. Joe, unfortunately, got released from the Stamford-based promotion twice despite being immensely talented. He is currently signed with AEW and recently challenged MJF for the world title in a losing effort.

Following Joe's failed attempt at winning the AEW world title, fans are seemingly dejected. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T explained why Joe can't win the big one right now. Booker also believes that Tony Khan perhaps sees the potential in him and could make him a world champion sooner rather than later.

Here is what Booker said on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"It’s very, very simple, why Joe falls short. [It’s] because he’s not the guy that they chose to be the guy. That’s all it is. It’s been in Joe’s position, not the chosen one. Joe will tell you that himself. Hey, man, I’m not the guy who was most likely to succeed in this business. I think Joe will tell you that Joe made all of his breaks. And, you know, do I wish Joe would win the big one? Of course. Will he win the big one? Perhaps. I T hink Joe is going to have his time in the sun. I really believe that, just because Tony Khan is that type of guy." [H/T: PWMania]

Expand Tweet

Booker T thinks the former WWE NXT Champion could elevate talent to another level

The five-time WCW Champion admitted how Samoa Joe has the ability to elevate his opponents and put them over. Booker T also shared his experience working with Joe in TNA.

"Joe is one of those guys that is tailor-made to go out there and work with anybody, and you’re going to believe what’s happening in that ring. And when that guy wins, that guy will be elevated to another level by beating Joe. And there again, I hope Joe gets his props one day, because I worked with Joe. Samoa Joe was right here in Houston. And it was one of the best matches I ever had. And it was perhaps the best match I had in TNA." [H/T: PWMania]

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is one of the most prominent wrestlers in the world, making a name for himself in WWE, ROH and TNA/IMPACT. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for the Samoan Submission mission.