WWE Hall of Famer reveals how AEW should book CM Punk

Booker T discussed the latest developments in AEW and the natural course for CM Punk to move into the AEW title picture.

Booker T spoke about CM Punk's return on his Hall of Fame podcast. Discussing a future title run for CM Punk, Booker said that CM Punk would soon feature into the AEW title picture.

The WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Punk was a top player in AEW and it would serve the company best if he were to be positioned at the top of the card, in the title picture:

"You know I wouldn't say that long. Definitely CM Punk is back, and he's a major player. You want to position your major player at the top. Man, there are so many ways to win the title. For me, tournament style for somebody like CM Punk," said Booker T.

CM Punk recently turned the wrestling business upside down when he returned to wrestling at AEW Rampage last week in front of an emotionally charged Chicago audience. The Straightedge Superstar was making a comeback to wrestling after seven years and set the stage for what promises to be an exciting run with AEW.

In his authentic way, Punk cut a promo and sat cross-legged in the middle of the ring. CM Punk closed the segment by announcing that he would be back in Chicago for AEW All Out on September 5th in a match against Darby Allin. Punk also promised free ice cream bars for everyone in the arena.

Booker T would pre-tape some of CM Punk’s promos

Booker T disclosed that if he was a promoter he would sit down and work with CM Punk on his promos. The former WCW Champion made his observations from a promoter's point of view.

He mentioned that while CM Punk was great on the mic, the promoter would need some context to what he would be saying during the promo segments.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer disclosed that he would ask whether CM Punk was going to talk about WWE during the segment and create some bullet points. He suggested that pre-taping some of the promos would also be a good idea so that CM Punk can hit all those bullet points during the promo.

