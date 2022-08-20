"I'm going to tell you to get your stuff and get the hell out here" - Booker T comments on AEW stars going off-script following CM Punk's controversial promo

Booker T has given his take on professional wrestlers going off-script during a live show.

As seen on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk seemingly went into business for himself by taking a dig at Hangman Page during his opening promo.

Punk's actions definitely got the entire wrestling industry talking, including several Hall of Famers.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained that he personally isn't a fan of wrestlers going off-script and how he would take action regarding the same.

"Guys got liberty to go out there and pretty much do what they want to do, it's like Reality of Wrestling and if it's not scripted for you to go out there and grab a microphone, you don't grab it. If it's not scripted for you to go out there and grab a chair, you don't grab it. You know what I mean? And if you do do that, that type of thing, when you come back through the curtain, I'm going to tell you to get your stuff and get the hell out here," said Booker. [From 8:48-9:07]

Booker T further explained the consequences of wrestlers going off-script

In continuation of the same discussion, Booker T noted that when a wrestler generally goes off-script, he/she wants the spotlight on themselves and not on the show.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion believes that a wrestler who goes off-script is generally a bad influence on others.

"I never want to see you again because this is a show, somebody going to business for themselves, it's not about the show anymore, it's about that person and when that happens, when the person wants to shine a light on them for creating this, what we're talking about right now. I think that's definitely the wrong signal, I need to be sending my employees that I'm willing to take that and that it's okay and we're just going to have a meeting about it and we're going to move on. That's just my take on that," added Booker. [From 9:08-9:40]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This situation between CM Punk & Hangman Page is wild. This situation between CM Punk & Hangman Page is wild. https://t.co/HNIhfu2c1S

CM Punk is currently scheduled to face Jon Moxley on next week's AEW Dynamite in a title unification bout between the two men.

