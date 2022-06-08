"It's not gonna getting easier over there" - WWE legend Booker T gives his honest opinion on constant injuries to top AEW stars

WWE legend Booker T recently gave his reaction to the set of different injuries suffered by top AEW stars.

World Champion CM Punk was the latest addition to the injury list when he announced on Rampage that he will have foot surgery. Meanwhile, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky also announced that he had a leg strain after his title defense against Dante Martin on the same show.

Bryan Danielson and Jeff Hardy's injuries weren't specified, but they were apparently "banged up." Adam Cole has also been out with injury. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega is still recuperating from a torn labrum, hernia, and knee problems since All Out 2021.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker gave his thoughts on the recent injuries. He stated that it was getting difficult in AEW in terms of match structures. He added if the company doesn't resolve that aspect, the growing list of injured wrestlers might add up.

"Well I mean, you got [CM] Punk down, you got Kenny Omega down, you got [Bryan] Danielson down. I think Scorpio Sky they say he just pulled something, Jeff Hardy, you know what I mean. Well, I'mma tell you man, it's not gonna getting easier over there, okay? The way the matches are set up and designed, it's gonna be a lot of casualties as far as guys getting hurt until they could pull that back a little bit," Booker T said. [48:24 - 48:55]

Booker T thinks AEW stars should be careful about their wrestling styles

Continuing on the same episode, the WWE legend stated that AEW stars should be more responsible when it comes to their wrestling styles. He added that promoters booked them for a reason, especially to entertain the fans.

"When a promoter book you, he book you for that one reason, jump off or something so from this point forward, they gonna have to figure out how to go out and perform and work and get through a 365 day schedule, all right? Because it don't stop. It really don't stop and right now, they got three of their major players down," Booker T said. [49:13 - 49:33]

AEW recently announced that they will be holding an Eliminator Tournament to crown an interim world champion. As the days go by, it will be interesting to see how the injured stars recuperate and when they get back in the ring.

