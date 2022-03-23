"It's refreshing" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer comments on The Hardy Boyz reuniting in AEW

Booker T has lauded The Hardy Boyz reunion in AEW as "refreshing" as he gave his thoughts on their return to tag team action.

The brothers recently reunited in AEW as Jeff Hardy finally followed his older brother Matt to Tony Khan's promotion. The innovators of the TLC match reunited after Matt found himself removed from the faction which he had brought to life. Thus far, the brothers have a one-for-one record in AEW, having defeated Private Party during the St Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

Fellow tag team specialist and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his own take on seeing the brothers reunite, speaking during his latest Hall of Fame podcast. The former WCW Tag Team Champion described their' reunion as "refreshing" and admitted he was "glad to see it".

"I'm glad to see Jeff and Matt back together as a tag team. They're brothers to the bone, and I think they are better together as a tag team. For those guys to finish it the way they started it, I'm sure that's so important for those guys. It's refreshing, I'm glad to see it."

Booker T is no stranger to The Hardy Boyz, having worked with both brothers previously. Booker lost his WCW and WWF tag titles alongside Test against the brothers.

The Hardy Boyz team with Sting and Darby Allin this week on AEW Dynamite

The former WWE Tag Team Champions made their AEW tag debut last week at St Patrick's Day Slam, defeating the AFO's Private Party. The reunion has been a product of the feud between Matt Hardy and Andrade and his faction.

After a slew of losses endured by El Idolo even when the AHFO had the numbers advantage, the former NXT Champion threw the finger of blame in Matt's direction. The sentiment was clearly shared by all other members of the AFO as they also turned on the founding leader.

Jeff made his debut to come to the aid of his brother, fighting the faction off alongside mutual allies Sting and Darby Allin. Sting and Allin have their own issues with the AFO, and once again found themselves surrounded by the group following the young star's singles clash with The Butcher.

Matt and Jeff this time came to the aid of Sting and Allin and laid down the challenge for the four of them to face four from the AFO. It was later confirmed that Matt's wish was granted and the quartet of the Hardy's, Sting and Darby Allin will face Private Party, the Butcher and the Blade this week on Dynamite.

Who do you think will win this week on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Jeff Hardy in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far