"He would not be able to walk" - Booker T is concerned about top AEW star's well-being

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his concerns about the physical well-being of young star Darby Allin.

Allin is known for having high-risk matches, especially the "coffin match," in which he has been involved twice. Last week on AEW Dynamite, he faced Jeff Hardy in an "Anything Goes Match." In one of the most awe-inspiring moments of the bout, Darby performed a Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder onto Hardy through a stack of steel chairs.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he had nothing but the best on both Hardy and Allin. The former world champion was brutally honest about the 29-year-old star, saying all the dangerous bumps he's taking will cripple him when he reaches an advanced age.

"It's gonna be a whole lot more stuff happening in this wrestling business, just have to see something like that, you know, more power to those guys for going out there and doing that and having a courage to actually do it, but Darby Allin is gonna be a cripple by the time he's 40-years-old. Bottomline, he would not be able to walk. He would have so much surgery done on his body by time he turns 40, it's not gonna be funny and God bless him for putting his body on the line for the business," Booker said. [1:22:34 - 1:23:14]

You can watch the full episode below:

After a grueling battle, Hardy won the match by executing a crucifix pin on Darby to advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Booker T thinks there wasn't enough build-up for the Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy's "Anything Goes Match"

During the same episode, Booker T admitted he missed the no disqualification match between Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite, as he thought there was a lack of promotion.

The Hall of Famer added that Darby agreed about the match lacking a proper build-up:

"You know what, I missed that match and one of the reasons why I think I missed that match was, it wasn't enough of advertising or promotion going into it for those two guys to be wrestling each other in a match like that. And, one person who said it, who agree with me as well, was Darby Allin. He said, you know, he didn't know why they were having that match right there because... well he said, he wish that they would've had more buildup before having a match like that, that's what Darby Allin said," Booker noted. [1:20:45 - 1:21:19]

Darby's penchant for risking his body to entertain wrestling fans was commendable, but it has also raised concerns, like the one from Booker. However, it will be interesting to see how the former will be able to handle his physical well-being moving forward.

