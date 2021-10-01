Booker T compares AEW match to his WWE bout with The Rock

AEW's recent match between CM Punk and Powerhouse Hobbs reminded WWE legend Booker T of his match with The Rock in WWE.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, analyzed the AEW Grand Slam match between Punk and Hobbs. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer drew parallels between the Hobbs-Punk match and his match with The Rock in WWE. He feels that Hobbs may have been a little passive in the match like he was in his match against The Great One.

"The thing is, you've got to understand the position Hobbs was in taking on CM Punk in that match. I equate it to when I had to wrestle The Rock. I knew he was WWE's 'golden boy' and, like, 'Man, I've got to take care of this guy. I don't want to hurt him or anything like that.' I was really, really passive in that match and I didn't 'bring the pain' like I should have, but 'bringing the pain' doesn't mean trying to kill this guy, but do things where I don't look like being passive as well as taking care of him at the same time. I know CM Punk is not the youngest guy on the roster and Will (Hobbs) probably had those same thoughts in his head working with someone like CM Punk," said Booker T.

The WWE legend believes it was a big moment in Hobbs' career to have faced CM Punk. He thinks that Hobbs will probably think differently about the way he handled Punk in the match 20 years from now.

CM Punk vs Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage

CM Punk wrestled his first televised match on AEW last week on Rampage. The match between Hobbs and Punk opened AEW's Rampage last Friday, and it was a hard-hitting encounter between the two.

The 13-minute match ended in Punk's favor after he hit the GTS on Hobbs. Punk now has two wins in two following his return to pro-wrestling this year.

