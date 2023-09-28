Booker T dubs top AEW star "the most underrated superstar in the history of the business"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T showered praise on the 28-year veteran who is currently a top heel in AEW, claiming he is the most underrated superstar in wrestling history.

The AEW star in question is none other than the current TNT Champion, Christian Cage. Christian is undoubtedly one of the best heels in the realms of wrestling right now. Ever since he betrayed Jungle Boy to align with Luchasaurus, Captain Charisma has been killing it with his verbal atrocities.

He recently captured the TNT championship from Luchasaurus, after unofficially holding it for several weeks prior. With the title win, Christian has now won championships in WWE, TNA/Impact, and AEW.

After his title win, WWE legend Booker T commended Christian for his work, also labeling him the most 'Underrated' wrestler in history. Here is what Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast:

"It's huge for Christian to be that guy because I always said Christian was the most underrated superstar in the history of the business. I've always said that. He's always been extraordinarily good," Booker said. "He's a guy that you can count on to pretty much make the right decision every time in the middle of that squared circle." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Booker T also recalled his working experience with the AEW TNT champion

Booker T also reflected on Christian Cage's presence of mind when the two used to be in the ring together. Booker recalled how he used to listen to Christian, to time his moves perfectly while working with him:

"I would tell Christian, 'Bro, just let me know what I'm doing tonight,' and he would let me know exactly when I was going to do the side kick, the scissor kick, and the Spinaroonie. It would be perfect timing, and I would ask no questions. Sometimes you gotta know how to just be quiet and let someone else do the work for you and you take the credit. That's the guy that we're talking about as far as Christian Cage." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, Christian is all set to defend his TNT title against Darby Allin this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if he retains the championship, and how far his title reign goes.

