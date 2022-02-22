"Right now, he's doing everything right" - WWE legend Booker T is a big fan of rising AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently lavished praise on AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, saying the Team Taz member is currently doing everything right.

The youngster is one of All Elite Wrestling's brightest prospects, having made a place for himself in the company in the last few months.

On March 6th, Hobbs will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at Revolution 2022, hoping to win and earn a shot at the TNT Championship.

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T disclosed that Powerhouse Hobbs often seeks advice from him. The former WCW Champion added that he is trying to steer the Team Taz member in the right direction, which could bring him long-term success in the wrestling business.

"Will Hobbs is just my boy, man. He always comes to me just to talk, just to take a little bit of knowledge, always representing Harlem Heat. I appreciate that a young brother is coming to me for knowledge. And the thing is, I'm never gonna steer him in the wrong direction, I'm always gonna steer him in the right direction. Right now, he's doing everything right and that's going out there and beating the hell out of somebody, " said Booker T. (1:08:50 - 1:09:28)

Booker T says AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs slogged on the independent scene for quite long

Booker T also pointed out that Powerhouse Hobbs struggled for a very long time before finding founding success in the wrestling business by joining AEW.

In closing, the WWE Hall of Famer added that he wishes nothing but the best for the Team Taz member's future in All Elite Wrestling.

"He's doing a hell of a job, congratulations to Will Hobbs for just sticking this thing out man because this kid has been out there for a long time on the independent scene just knocking on the door, and finally got a break so congratulations to that kid man," said Booker T. (1:09:29 - 1:09:50)

It'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan can capitalize on Powerhouse Hobbs' growing momentum and have him come up on top at AEW Revolution 2022.

What do you make of Booker T's comments about Powerhouse Hobbs? Do you see the Team Taz member winning a title in AEW anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

