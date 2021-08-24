"Don't think CM Punk delivered" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer criticizes AEW star's debut

Booker T thinks CM Punk missed a step with regards to his AEW debut on Rampage last week. The WWE legend felt Punk's promo was not up to his usual standards. Booker T also didn't like the fact that the new AEW star took shots at WWE.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Punk should've made some "noise" about AEW and how big it is, rather than talking about his previous employer, WWE.

"CM Punk came back and he had 10 full television minutes to go out there and make his point as far as Punk is coming back. He had the perfect crowd to be able to go out there and really... I'm talking about, have a party up in that United Center. But, CM Punk came back and took his moment and chose to talk about WWE. That right there was a total miss as far as I'm concerned," said Booker T.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk could have done much better promo-wise and that he missed a moment in front of his hometown of Chicago.

"I just don't think CM Punk delivered the way he could have, as far as a promo goes. I didn't feel a promo. I felt like a guy talking about WWE. When you're talking about the other side, the only thing you're doing is giving them air-time," said the WWE legend.

Booker T thinks CM Punk's promo didn't have anything meaningful with regards to his AEW career. The WWE legend also stated that he wants Punk to do well in AEW as he played a part in Punk's development through his pro wrestling company.

CM Punk's AEW debut and his future

CM Punk made his AEW debut on last Friday's AEW Rampage show, returning to the pro wrestling ring for the first time in seven years.

He was challenged by Darby Allin, who was waiting in the rafters. The two will face each other at next month's All Out pay-per-view.

Punk will also feature on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.

