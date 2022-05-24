"That was the stupidest thing I have ever seen" - Booker T comments on controversial incident featuring former AEW star

Former world champion Booker T chimed in on former AEW star Joey Janela's recent controversial moment from a match on an independent promotion.

Last Saturday at Game Changer Wrestling's Maniac main event, Janela faced off against Drew Parker. During the match, The Bad Boy hit Parker with a flaming superkick, with fire all over his right leg.

However, after the move was executed, the fire could not be doused as it started to melt Janela's boots. Moments later, the referee and other staff were able to extinguish the flaming boot by pouring water over it.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the incident, saying it was the most ridiculous thing he ever saw.

"Joey Janela, that was the stupidest thing I ever seen in my career, I'm serious. Because the thing is, he didn't have on like a boot work that actually fend off the flames for him maybe and he had to kick bad on in a tennis shoe," Booker said. [17:06 - 17:21]

You can watch the latest episode here:

Booker also pointed out that the fuel used in the former AEW star's right boot might have soaked onto the foot.

Booker T thinks doing controversial stuff in the ring won't do good in a long run

During the same episode, the WWE legend shared some anecdotes of him teaching his students from the Reality of Wrestling school about executing dangerous spots. He even compared Janela's fire-kick to a video game and added that it didn't make sense at all.

Booker T then added that executing high-risk and gruesome moves is not beneficial to a wrestler in the long run.

"At the end of the day, you're not gonna make a whole lot of money doing it and you can screw something up permanently, doing something like that. I don't know if you notice the thumb tacks in the ring. I don't know if you saw the spot when they did where the barbed wire was on the table in the Swanton off the top of the ladder on to the table with a guy up under. Where are we going there? Where are we trying to go?" [18:40 - 19:06]

YEP! I LIKE WRESTLING® @yepilw



#GameChangerWrestling #WRESTLING Joey Janela hitting Drew Parker with a flaming superkick then requires help to put the fire out at GCW Maniac. Joey Janela hitting Drew Parker with a flaming superkick then requires help to put the fire out at GCW Maniac.#GameChangerWrestling #WRESTLING https://t.co/u93CYIFqSA

Janela's gruesome angle was met with several reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers. Despite the mishap, it will be interesting to see if the former AEW star will do it again in GCW or any other promotion.

Please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Debottam Saha