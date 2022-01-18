"Something bigger than professional wrestling" - WWE Hall of Famer predicts why Cody Rhodes could be leaving AEW 

Booker T recently shared his thoughts about Cody Rhodes possibly departing AEW, saying the TNT Champion could only leave if there's something bigger outside wrestling.

A few hours back, it was reported that Cody has been working as a free agent for AEW for the last few weeks after his contract expired at the end of 2021. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding his status with the company, with some thinking Cody Rhodes soon be on his way out.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent, working without an AEW contract. Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent, working without an AEW contract.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/gQMFRIAwe6

Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, Hall of Fame, WWE legend Booker T feels that the AEW star might not be leaving the company. Furthermore, he explained if Cody happens to depart AEW or wrestling in general, it could be for something much bigger outside the business.

"The first thing I'm thinking, Cody, well, he's not gonna leave AEW, not right now. I recently heard Cody talking about his injuries and how he doesn't have a lot of years left in the business. For him to be a free agent, it has to be something bigger than professional wrestling for Cody to walk away from wrestling because it's in his blood, it's his DNA. So if Cody is not performing inside of a squared circle, maybe it's something bigger than what we know or might be thinking right now. Whatever it is, I hope it's on a positive note." said Booker T

Cody Rhodes will return to AEW Dynamite this week

Though there's still confusion regarding his future with All Elite Wrestling, Cody will return to the company on this week's Dynamite.

He was supposed to defend his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara at Battle of the Belts. However, Cody withdrew due to medical issues, prompting his brother, Dustin Rhodes, to replace him and face Guevara for the interim TNT Championship.

The Spanish God won the title at the special show, resulting in AEW now having two TNT Champions. Fans can expect Cody and Guevara to face off in a title unification match soon, possibly at Revolution 2022 on March 8th.

Do you see Cody Rhodes leaving Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Angana Roy