"He can give you a 5-star match with anybody" - WWE legend Booker T hopes 30-year-old star gets signed to AEW

WWE legend Booker T has commented on the possibility of one of his top students, Will Allday, signing for AEW in the near future.

Allday trained at the "Reality of Wrestling" school in Houston, Texas, and has been traveling the independent scene for almost five years.

The 30-year-old has featured on AEW TV in the past, competing against the likes of Miro, Joey Janela, and Private Party on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Booker T thinks that Allday has all the attributes to become All Elite, having honed his craft in recent years. Here's what Booker had to say on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“Will he sign with AEW? I hope so, I mean Will Allday is talented he’s a guy that has been pushed to get a break for a long time, you know if you watch him you can tell the work that he’s put in as far as his craft. He’s a guy that can go out there and give you a five-star match I think with anybody I think in AEW...Will Allday would be able to go out there and work at a very high level and make the fans gravitate to him in a special special way.” [34:50-35:23].

AEW Enhancement Talent @AEWEnhance



Will debuted on last week’s Dark in tag team action w/ Prince Kai against The Varsity Blonds.



#AEW On AEW Dark Episode #85: In the opening match, “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY defeated Will Allday @IAmMrAllday who competed in his 2nd AEW match.Will debuted on last week’s Dark in tag team action w/ Prince Kai against The Varsity Blonds. #AEW Dark On AEW Dark Episode #85: In the opening match, “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY defeated Will Allday @IAmMrAllday who competed in his 2nd AEW match. Will debuted on last week’s Dark in tag team action w/ Prince Kai against The Varsity Blonds. #AEW #AEWDark https://t.co/3z9umLu9iw

If Allday does get signed to AEW, he will be the second of Booker T's students to become All Elite this year. Previously, AQA signed with the company in March 2022 after an impressive showing against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Booker T recently made his in-ring return

For the first time in nearly two and a half years, Booker T made his in-ring return over the weekend at the most recent Reality of Wrestling show. He and his wife Sharmell put together two teams to face off against each other.

Booker's team consisted of himself, Blake Cortez, Brian Keith, Mysterious Q, and Gaspar Hernandez, while Sharmell's team was made up of Edge Stone, Gino Medina, Ryan Davidson, Stephen Wolf, and Will Allday.

The former WCW Champion also had ring gear that paid homage to his days as one half of the popular tag team "Harlem Heat." Will Booker ever get back in the ring on a regular basis? Only time will tell!

