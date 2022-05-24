"I'm not sure how they are gonna use him" - Booker T shares his honest thoughts on WWE legend's prospects in AEW 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up about Johnny Elite, who made his AEW debut on last week's episode of Dynamite.

The former John Morrison was released from WWE last year, and since then, there has been rampant speculation if he will join All Elite Wrestling. The star finally showed up during AEW Dynamite's opening match last Wednesday.

He emerged as the "Joker" in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament quarterfinals for a bout against Samoa Joe, which he lost. It's also worth noting that Johhny Elite hasn't signed a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling yet, though it has opened up doors for an agreement sometime down the line.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T praised the former WWE star, saying he was the kind of performer who could mesh with anyone inside the squared circle.

Though the WCW legend added Johnny Elite's name itself could bring a lot of value to AEW, he wasn't sure what Tony Khan's promotion had in store for him next.

"You know, man; he's a good pick-up; he really is. He's the kind of performer who could go out there and perform with anyone. I think his name value alone brings something to the company. I'm not sure how they are gonna use him or anything like that. But yeah, he's definitely a big pick-up," said Booker T. (1:26:05 - 1:26:47)

Check out the full video below:

Tony Khan also praised Johnny Elite's AEW debut

The AEW President was also pleased with Johnny Elite's debut, saying he had a "tremendous" match with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe. Tony Khan added that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was not only a mentor to the locker room but was also admired by fans and viewers.

“Oh man, it was great to have Johnny Elite here. What a great match-up he had with Samoa Joe. It was a great way to make his debut in the Owen. That was tremendous, and really, I am very glad he was here. He’s a great mentor to some of the young wrestlers in the locker room, and somebody I think fans have looked up to for a long time," said Khan.

It'll be interesting to see if Johnny Elite's appearance is a one-off or if fans could see more of him in the promotion in the coming months.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava