"Could've worked in every era" - Booker T praises ex-WWE world champion

Booker T believes AEW star and current IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage could have worked in any era of pro wrestling.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised the former WWE star for the work he does in the ring. The WWE legend thinks Christian is presently doing some of the best work of his pro wrestling career.

"Christian is definitely one of those guys that you look at from the outside looking in and you just may not see how ultra-talented (he is). He really is - and his mind for this business is, you know, is vast, let's just say that. He's one of those guys that could've worked in every era. That's how good Christian is," said Booker T.

Booker T stated that he always wanted to work against Christian in battle royales or multi-man tag team matches, during his stint in WWE. The two-time Hall of Famer explained how he would ask Christian what to do during these matches, highlighting the fantastic pro wrestling knowledge that the AEW star possesses.

WWE legend Booker T thinks Christian Cage is underrated

#ChristianCage won't stop with just taking one title from @KennyOmegamanX. He has his eye on the #AEW World Championship at #AEWAllOut!



Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/jy6uRD5Idi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

Earlier this year, Booker T asserted that Christian Cage is the most underrated wrestler in recent times. The WWE Hall of Famer made these comments just a few weeks before Christian Cage's surprise move to AEW.

"Christian is perhaps the most underrated wrestler that I've been around, knowing what he can do inside the squared circle. He's always been a top-notch worker. He's one of the guys I always loved it when I saw his name by mine. Whether it was house show, TV, didn't make no difference," said Booker T.

Christian Cage won his first title since moving to AEW by defeating Kenny Omega to claim the Impact World Championship on AEW Rampage.

Angle. Sting. Joe. Foley. Styles. RVD. Hardy. Anderson. Storm. Roode. Aries. Bully Ray. Sabin. Magnus. Young. Lashley. EC3. Hardy. Galloway. Edwards. Patron. Drake. Pentagon. IMPACT. Cage. Callihan. Blanchard. Swann. Omega.



And now Christian Cage. It feels right. pic.twitter.com/aYhTzxnAVC — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) August 14, 2021

Please H/T Hall of Fame and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Arvind Sriram