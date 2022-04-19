"They went out there and did some stuff that was spectacular" - Booker T praises recent match on AEW Dynamite

Booker T has expressed his admiration for the recent match between FTR and Young Bucks on the April 6 episode of AEW Dynamite. The two tag teams faced off for the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championship.

In a critically-acclaimed bout, the Bucks hit the BTE-Trigger on Cash Wheeler as Nick Jackson went for the pinfall. However, Wheeler's foot was on the rope, and the referee continued the match. In the end, FTR hit their own version of BTE-Trigger and Big Rig on Matt Jackson to retain their tag team titles.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker admitted that the FTR vs. Young Bucks bout amazed him. He added that the two tag teams put up a tremendous show.

"The FTR vs Young Bucks couple of weeks ago was rocked it. They rocked. They went out there and did some stuff that was spectacular, extraordinary. A lot of bumping going on." (From 1:09:49 - 1:10:06)

However, Booker clarified that if he were involved in a match between the two teams, he would take it right to them. The veteran added that he wanted no part of the high-flying maneuvers as he would just use his brawling expertise.

"But, I just want to let you know in a match with me, none of that would happen. It's going to be ground and pound, baby. I ain't gonna be flying,' jumpin' off, nothing, okay? So, I just want to let you know the match, I'm giving you your props," Booker added. (From 1:10:07 - 1:10:26)

FTR have set their sights on the AEW Tag Team Championship

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jurassic Express retained the AEW Tag Team Championship against ReDRagon. However, the celebration was cut short as O'Reilly laid out the champions with a steel chair and his team left the ring.

FTR surprisingly appeared with their ROH and AAA Tag Team Championship and signaled their intentions to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The Top Guys confronted ReDRagon on the ramp as the latter made their exit.

With what transpired last week, FTR might add another tag team title to their collection soon. However, it remains to be seen if an AEW Tag Team Championship match will happen between them and The Jurassic Express.

Do you want FTR to challenge Jurassic Express for the title? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh