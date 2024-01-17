Booker T reveals the main reason for his shots at WWE legend's son

Fans feel Tony Khan's recent social media fiasco on X/Twitter against WWE's booking decisions has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Many veterans and stars have also shared their take on the situation.

One such opinion was shared by WWE legend Booker T about an AEW star amidst the controversy. The star at the receiving end was HOOK.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the FTW Champion winning irrelevant matches and still getting a title shot. However, Booker believed his criticism was taken in a wrong way.

On the recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he wanted to point out the mistake of Tony Khan, and was not trying to make the young star HOOK look bad.

"My comment wasn't to make HOOK look bad, it was - more than anything - to point out Tony Khan in this 28-and-1 streak that this kid has had going on, that HOOK is not more a household name," Booker T said.

The latter also said that he doesn't want to cross paths with Hook's father, Tazz.

"When you got a chance to create a star and you miss the boat on it because you're thinking about how many matches somebody won or not, how many matches somebody lost, that was more so just to point out what Tony Khan is lacking as a booker. I don't wanna cross Taz. Taz could probably put me in the Kata-Ha-Jime. I feel like Taz's kid is doing a hell of a job, he looks good and he's a hell of a worker," he added. [h/t WrestlingInc.]

Hook will challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Giulia never got any offer from AEW amid rumored WWE interest

Top free agent Giulia has been the talk of the town since her deal with Stardom expired. She was rumored to have talks with the Stamford-based promotion for a while now.

Recent reports by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio suggest that the former Stardom star wasn't offered any contract by AEW.

The report was shocking as Tony Khan is usually known for bagging the hottest free agents for his promotion as soon as possible.

