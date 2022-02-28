"You've gotta give those guys a little bit" –Booker T offers advice regarding diversity in AEW

The topic of diversity in AEW has been a hot one for a long time. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had something to say about it as he namedropped the likes of Jade Cargill and Powerhouse Hobbs.

AEW has a massive roster of stars from all over the world. Keith Lee recently debuted for Tony Khan's company, while Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is rumored to be joining soon. Jay White walked through the forbidden door, and Buddy Matthews joined House of Black on the latest episode of Dynamite.

The multi-time world champion spoke to Forbes and offered advice to people criticizing AEW regarding diversity. Booker T said AEW has talented stars like Jade Cargill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Scorpio Sky, but deserves time to build them up to the championship level:

“AEW’s got Jade Cargill, you’ve got the Will Hobbs of the world. You’ve got the Scorpio Skys. That’s very few in comparison to the roster, so you’ve got to give those guys a little bit of time to actually get what WWE has, and you’ve got to look at the time WWE took to actually get to where it is right now as well.”

Booker T chose between AEW, WWE, and IMPACT stars for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards

Booker T is part of an esteemed set of panelists, including the likes of Diamond Dallas Page, Rob Van Dam, Bill Apter, Vince Russo, Renee Paquette, and more, who'll determine the winners of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards for 2021.

The former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion was asked to choose the best promo in wrestling today, among other questions. He chose AEW's MJF from a pool of top names like Paul Heyman, Britt Baker, CM Punk, and Edge:

"Man, that's a hell of a category right there. We're talking about this generation right now. We're talking about these guys right now. That's going out and literally carving the path for the future, and that would be MJF. MJF is a talent that's somewhat of a throwback. He's a guy that goes out and perform at a very high level. A lot of it is not in the ring, it has nothing to do with his in-ring performance. But then he goes in the ring and performs at a level as well. But on the microphone, you can tell he's as comfortable as anyone I've ever seen hold that stick. So MJF will get the nod."

Who do you think should win the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards? Vote for your picks here!

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Abhinav Singh