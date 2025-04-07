Booker T's close associate responds after Swerve Strickland takes a massive dig at the WWE legend at AEW Dynasty 2025

Swerve Strickland used the AEW Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View as a platform to take a huge dig at WWE Hall of Famer Booker T amidst their ongoing beef. This caught the attention of Booker's close associate, who had a befitting reply to Strickland.

The close ally of Booker T mentioned is his podcast host Brad Gilmore. After AEW Dynasty went off the air, Swerve Strickland grabbed the mic and launched a verbal tirade about his conflicting views with King Booker regarding the representation of black wrestlers in WWE.

Strickland mentioned that he was not given major opportunities and was treated unfairly. On the other hand, Booker T claimed that the Stamford-based promotion had been excellent to him and him just as many chances as the other wrestlers on the roster. The difference in opinion led to a verbal back-and-forth between the duo, with the former AEW World Champion taking the latest shot after the Dynasty PPV.

However, this caught the attention of Brad Gilmore who took to X to respond to Strickland's comments. He dropped an image of Booker T and all the championships and accolades he achieved in WWE, highlighting an illustrious and successful career in the company.

"In case you forgot."

Swerve Strickland lost a mega showdown before his verbal rant towards Booker T at AEW Dynasty 2025

Before Swerve Strickland grabbed the microphone to run down Booker T, he was part of the main event of the AEW Dynasty. The former WWE Superstar was set to challenge the reigning World Champion Jon Moxley for his title.

The match was a stellar showdown as the fans in Philadelphia were on their feet to witness Strickland and Moxley tear down the house. However, in a shocking turn of events, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) made their return and assisted Moxley in scoring the pinfall over Strickland.

While the former Hit Row member lost a huge opportunity at the AEW pay-per-view, it remains to be seen how his ongoing feud with Booker T will conclude moving forward.

