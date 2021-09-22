"He’s so good" - Booker T says AEW star is the best promo guy in pro wrestling currently

Booker T believes AEW star MJF has the best promo in the pro wrestling business presently and compared his mic skills to yesteryear legends.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about the pro wrestler who currently has the best promo skills in pro wrestling. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer quickly brought up MJF's name, stating that he is a natural.

“I can’t lie to you. The best promo guy right now in the whole damn world is MJF. He’s good. He’s so good. He’s so believable. He sounds like one of those promos from back in the day where you get caught up in just looking at the guy’s eyes. The feel of the promo makes you go, ‘Good God, man.’ This guy is really good. You can tell it’s natural just having the feel of which route to go during his promos. I give that guy a whole lot of credit. Damn good promo guy, MJF.” (H/T Rajah)

MJF has been a part of the pro wrestling business for around six years and has been a part of AEW for two. He has been one of the top heels in the company since his debut in the promotion.

Booker T had previously called AEW star MJF the "modern-day Ric Flair"

Ⱥ.చ @AWV24



#AEWDynamite So MJF on his Orton 06 type beat... So MJF on his Orton 06 type beat...



#AEWDynamite https://t.co/aVsmiEY10t

Booker T seems to be a big fan of MJF, as he had previously labeled him the "modern-day Ric Flair". The Hall of Famer thought that MJF and Ric Flair could team up if the latter joined AEW.

"That right there (Flair and MJF teaming up) is pretty good because MJF, he is the modern-day Ric Flair. He really is," said Booker T earlier this year.

Also Read

MJF had a reply to Booker T's comments, yet again showcasing his wit, which you can see below.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



Flair is impeccable, but with all due respect,



I’m Maxwell Jacob Friedman.



And by the time I hang up my boots, you’ll all realize…I’m incomparable. twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s… Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-booke… Booker T believes that @The_MJF is a "modern-day Ric Flair." Booker T believes that @The_MJF is a "modern-day Ric Flair."



sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-booke… I am a student of the game. I get compared to a lot of the all time greats in the history of the sport.Flair is impeccable, but with all due respect,I’m Maxwell Jacob Friedman.And by the time I hang up my boots, you’ll all realize…I’m incomparable. #Betterthanyou I am a student of the game. I get compared to a lot of the all time greats in the history of the sport.



Flair is impeccable, but with all due respect,



I’m Maxwell Jacob Friedman.



And by the time I hang up my boots, you’ll all realize…I’m incomparable. #Betterthanyou twitter.com/SKWrestling_/s…

Edited by Alan John