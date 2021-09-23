Booker T says AEW star waited outside WWE shows to get a chance in the company

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs was driven to be successful in the pro wrestling industry and waited outside WWE shows to get a shot, as per Booker T.

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised the Team Taz member and narrated an anecdote about Hobbs from his early days in pro wrestling. The two-time Hall of Famer stated that the Hoobs used to talk to him outside WWE venues about wanting a shot in the company.

"And the thing with Hobbs, I give that kid a whole lot of credit because Powerhouse Hobbs, that kid used to be at every WWE show. He would be outside, he would have his bag with him, he was just looking for a chance, just looking for a shot. And he would always come and talk to me, he would catch me coming into the arena. If we (WWE) were in his area, he would be there and he would catch me and (say), 'Man I'm trying to get in, man. I talked to such and such,' but he just couldn't get a break. I give the kid a lot of props for sticking in there and finding a place in the business," said Booker T about Hobbs.

Booker T believes that Hobbs will be ecstatic about facing CM Punk because just two years ago, he was waiting outside WWE venues trying to get a chance, and he's finally got it.

Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs got his big break in 2020 when AEW signed him after impressing Tony Khan in the Casino Battle Royale at last year's All Out pay-per-view.

Hobbs quickly joined Team Taz and has been a part of the faction alongside Ricky Starks and Hook ever since.

He will have the biggest match of his AEW and pro wrestling career this week when he faces CM Punk at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam on Friday.

Hobbs is earmarked to be a future star in AEW and a top performance against the former WWE Champion could do him a world of good.

