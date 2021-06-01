Booker T says Mark Henry could face WWE legend in AEW

Booker T believes that AEW's latest signing, Mark Henry, could perhaps have a match with former WWE Superstar Paul Wight.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, discussed Mark Henry's switch to AEW. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has predicted that the World's Strongest Man could face another former World Heavyweight Champion, Big Show, aka Paul Wight.

"Well, maybe, the match is pretty much made right there - the Big Show vs Mark Henry. Maybe that's the send-off match for - I'm not going to send both of these guys out to pasture or anything like that, so I don't want to get ahead of myself. I know that's the match they can have. But Mark Henry was talking about working with younger guys. You look at Mark Henry, you can see that he's been in the gym, looks like he's got himself in shape, to maybe have another run or a few more matches."

Booker T stated that he was surprised to see Mark Henry make the move to AEW after spending 20+ years with WWE.

Mark Henry and other former WWE stars in AEW

Mark Henry is the latest talent to join AEW from WWE. The likes of Paul Wight, Christian, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Matt Hardy are a few of the wrestlers who joined AEW after leaving WWE.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on Mark Henry signing with AEW and revealed that he and the WWE Hall of Famer are friends.

"Mark Henry and I are friends. Mark told me he was available and to do things that I would be really interested in doing. I thought that would be really interesting because he's not only a good friend but a really respected person in the wrestling business. A great wrestler, a great mind, a great scout, and a great analyst in wrestling."

Mark Henry will work as a coach as well as an analyst on AEW's upcoming Rampage show.

