Booker T on Tony Khan saying Shawn Michaels blew the chance to win Booker of the Year: "That’s the last thing he will be thinking about"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed AEW President Tony Khan's comments on Shawn Michaels' booking of NXT.

Last week, AEW and WWE went head-to-head when Dynamite and NXT aired on Tuesday simultaneously. The Stamford-based promotion and All Elite Wrestling loaded their respective shows with top names and stellar matches. However, Tony Khan was seemingly unimpressed with Michaels' booking of the white-and-gold program.

The AEW President grabbed the attention of Wrestling Twitter with his controversial tweets. Khan also interacted with a fan who claimed Michaels would win the "Booker of the Year" award this time. Responding to the post, the 41-year-old claimed that last week's show 'blew' all the chances of The Heartbreak Kid winning.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Michaels may not be concerned about winning awards.

“Tony Khan was talking about Shawn Michaels not winning the Booker of the Year award. Personally, I’m hoping and praying that that’s the last thing that Shawn Michaels will be thinking about was a year-end award." [H/T Ringside News]

Booker T praises NXT head booker Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has been integral to NXT's success for quite some time now and is doing a fine job nourishing young talents.

Booker T is seemingly a big fan of The Heartbreak Kid's work in the developmental brand. On the same podcast episode, Booker said:

"But on the other hand, I think Michaels is doing a hell of a job with the NXT brand, creating moments, as well as magic, at the same time and getting these young guys to the point where they need to be more than anything. NXT is still a developmental group, and the objective of that game down there is to get those guys promoted to the next level and hopefully get somebody else to take their spot. It’s about creating talent, I think, in WWE, and I think that’s what that brand is all about.” [H/T Ringside News]

Michaels continues to put on great shows every week while preparing up-and-coming talents for the main roster.

