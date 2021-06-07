WWE legend reveals the issue with Braun Strowman going to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opined on the issue with Braun Strowman going over in AEW.

Braun Strowman was one of the many big names that WWE released this past week. As shocking as it was, fans are now curious to know which promotion would sign 'The Monster Among Men.'

There have been a lot of rumors suggesting he would sign with AEW ever since. It wouldn't be too far fetched to think that Strowman is one of the hottest free agents in the pro-wrestling industry today.

Booker T, on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, discussed numerous topics, including the issue with Braun Strowman going over in AEW. Booker T stated that the a man of his size wouldn't be a great fit with the AEW roster.

“That’s the thing, Braun Strowman runs through that whole roster,” Booker said. “I really rely on the past in certain ways to fuel what we got going on today. Just imagine, we may not be talking about Kevin Nash the way we talk about him if he wasn’t the bodyguard for Shawn Michaels in the beginning. The way big Kev was introduced, he wasn’t a guy that was just thrown out there to be a star. He was a star and the fans knew it and they wanted to get behind them because he was Big Sexy, Big Daddy Cool, Diesel. He had some charisma and the fans gravitated to that", said Booker T (H/T- WrestlingInc).

"A guy like Braun Strowman, we just threw him out there to become a star and sometimes it’s really really difficult when you’re put out there under the bright lights to pull it off. Not saying that he didn’t do a hell of a job but being introduced the way that he was introduced, as the Monster Among Men, he had to be bigger than everybody every single night. To rise to that occasion man, that’s a rough task", said Booker T (H/T- WrestlingInc).

Booker T reveals ideal opponents for Braun Strowman if he signs with AEW

'Cause there's too many places I've got to see!!!! @Skynyrd pic.twitter.com/zkGvlRwkPi — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 5, 2021

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion further stated that there are hardly any match-ups for Braun Strowman in AEW. He mentioned Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Miro and probably Mark Henry as the only list of opponents available for 'The Monster Among Men' in AEW.

“There’s like two matches over there for him,” Booker continued to mention. “Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Miro. There’s two or three guys that Braun Strowman [can face]. Mark Henry", said Booker T (H/T- WrestlingInc).

Regardless, only time will tell which company will be Braun Strowman's new wrestling home.

Which promotion do you think will be suitable for Braun Strowman? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Arjun