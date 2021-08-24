WWE Hall of Famer on CM Punk's next adversary in AEW

Booker T recently spoke about CM Punk's next opponent in AEW. Speaking with co-host Brad Gilmore on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker explained why the fan-favorite star should face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

CM Punk set the wrestling world on fire when he returned on AEW Rampage: The Frst Dance this past Friday. Punk walked down to the ring amidst deafening cheers as "Cult of Personality" played in the background. Punk cut a promo addressing the crowd, and he declared that he is back.

On the podcast, Booker T discussed CM Punk's upcoming run with AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he was happy to see CM Punk back in the ring and suggested an adversary for Punk's run in AEW. Booker noted that it would be great to see him against Kenny Omega. Booker described how Omega is a great worker, and a match between the two would elevate both men.

“Kenny Omega would have been a great choice," said Booker T. "He's a heel, he's the ultimate heel. He is a guy that, again, while not a babyface, but he's a guy Punk would at this stage, have to keep up with. And that's the only thing that he would have to do to make himself look good. You gotta know how to make yourself look good. If you're a step behind man, it shows on television. You can't lie to the camera."

Booker T discusses CM Punk's in ring conditioning

Booker T also stated that he was interested in seeing Punk perform in the ring again. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that CM Punk looked like he was on his bike and cycling regularly to stay in shape.

Still, ring rust could be a factor in his first match back, as the former WWE Champion hasn't had a match in over seven years. But if anyone can hit the ground running after a lengthy absence, it's CM Punk.

