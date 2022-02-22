"It's different, but it's still a war"- Booker T weighs in on AEW vs WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has had his say on the modern-day promotional war between AEW and WWE.

Many have likened the current competition between Tony Khan's AEW and Vince McMahon's WWE to the fabled Monday Night Wars. Those days produced some of the best television wrestling ever seen, and Booker T was heavily involved in it.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the six-time world champion stated the following:

"It's different, but it's still a war. It's all about the competition. And when you're on one side looking at the other side, you're always trying to do your checks and balances. 'OK, what do I need to go out and do to make this side a little bit more special? What do I need to do to make this side a little bit stronger? Or sometimes you're anticipating jumping to the other side. That's what's so unique about the wars even back then." (2:06)

To check out the entire conversation, do click on the link below.

Booker T chose AEW's MJF as his Promo of the Year for 2021

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



The 6-time World Champion and 2-time Visit bit.ly/3rFIViX to vote and win exciting prizes!The 6-time World Champion and 2-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is among our elite panelists for #SKWrestlingAwards . He has voted, and now it's your turn! Visit bit.ly/3rFIViX to vote and win exciting prizes!The 6-time World Champion and 2-time #WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is among our elite panelists for #SKWrestlingAwards. He has voted, and now it's your turn! https://t.co/U0B3KNf0Ln

Booker T is one of the legendary panelists in the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He's joined this year by WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Diamond Dallas Page as well as Vince Russo, Al Snow, and Bill Apter.

Booker was asked to choose between MJF, Paul Heyman, Britt Baker, CM Punk and Edge for Promo of the Year, and went with AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The six-time world champion showered praise on the former MLW star, but made it clear that he wouldn't want to get in a verbal joust with MJF even in his prime.

What's interesting is that your vote counts too! You can vote for your favorites from the year 2021 right here.

Use your voice and make a choice.

While using any of the quotes from this article, please embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Jacob Terrell