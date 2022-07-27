Booker T weighs in with his thoughts on former World Champion wanting his AEW release

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham asking for his release from AEW and Ring of Honor.

Gresham dropped his championship to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH: Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd. "The Octopus" asked for his release from both Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling before the event.

Reportedly, there was an altercation backstage between Gresham and Tony Khan. It was said that Gresham felt disrespected due to a lack of communication between himself and the company.

Booker T gave his thoughts on the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast. Despite not naming Gresham specifically, the former WCW Champion did bring up a story of an ex-colleague crying because they had to lose a match:

“Then afterward he said, ‘Look man, give me my release...’ The business has changed," said Booker. "It’s changed a lot… Then again, maybe it hasn’t changed a whole lot, because I remember guys, you know just say for instance, back in the day, they were told they were going to be losing the belt. I remember one guy, I don’t even want to say his name, he started crying.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

It has not been confirmed if Gresham was frustrated with dropping his title to Castagnoli.

While one major star could be leaving AEW, another will return this Wednesday on Dynamite

Jonathan Gresham departing any company would be a huge loss. However, AEW has one of the deepest rosters in the world. On Wednesday, fans will see the return of one of the company's biggest stars, Bryan Danielson.

The "American Dragon" will take on Daniel Garcia on the fourth annual "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite. The match will also be a rematch from the main event of the February 23rd edition of Dynamite, which Bryan won.

Jon Moxley will defend his Interim AEW World Championship against RUSH. Also, Thunder Rosa will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Miya Yamashita and Ricky Starks will defend his FTW Championship against Danhausen.

