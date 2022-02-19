"They're missing something" - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighs in on whether AEW has too many gimmick matches

Free of the corporate constraints WWE has been straddled with for years, AEW offers a true alternative product.

Recently, Lance Archer and Hangman Page's world title clash came in the form of a Texas Deathmatch, Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes unified the TNT title in a ladder match, and Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez settled scores in a No DQ bout. These are all proof that AEW are unafraid of hardcore gimmick matches.

However, not everyone enjoys the free use of stipulations, as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T explained during Reality of Wrestling. His initial statement appeared to recognize the gravitas of the product among the fandom, explaining that he sees AEW as the "place for it". Booker said:

"The thing is I really think it's a place for that, doing those types of matches: tables, ladders, blood, it's a place for it. Fans have always gravitated towards that in professional wrestling it's always been a part of the culture. I know things changed along the way as far as the blood thing goes but I'm sure that's something that AEW fans, it's something that's pretty appealing to them." [0:30-0:54]

Booker continues to explain his belief that the gimmick matches should be held for the pay-per-views. He believes that giving the fans the stipulative matches on free TV negates the impact of the premium events.

"Your TV is where you're gonna go work your a-- off but you're gonna give them only so much and then when you get to that PPV, that's when we really had to go out and give them their money's worth. I just don't think giving it to them on television and then being able to give them the same thing on PPV, I just think they're missing something. I just think they could be getting so much more," Booker added. [3:57-4:22]

Booker T believes matches like Moxley/Punk vs FTR should be regular on AEW Dynamite

Booker did offer an alternative route in light of his criticism, putting over the clash between FTR and CM Punk and Jon Moxley in the process. As can be expected from the four members involved, they tangled in a physical affair with classic storytelling.

This was an admirable component of AEW programming for the former WWE world champion. He put forward his belief that matches such as theirs could work well to offer fans just enough to retain their interest, while keeping gimmick matches fresh for the premium events.

"I watched the match with Moxley and CM Punk versus FTR, that match was very entertaining and it was very high impact, it had a lot going on. I think a lot of that could actually fuel your show on a weekly basis if you give them enough of that, like those type of matches without the blood and gore I think people still buy into that and I do think with the PPVs they could actually be much more valuable if you did save that kind of stuff," Booker said. [2:37-3:13]

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video)

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Prem Deshpande