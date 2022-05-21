"Was CM Punk the best wrestler?" – WWE legend explains AEW star's unique approach that made him a megastar today

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently explained why CM Punk didn't need to become an in-ring technician to reach superstardom in his career.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been relishing a career renaissance since his return to pro wrestling last year. If one may recall, AEW sold out the United Center in Chicago merely based on rumors surrounding the arrival of the 43-year-old star.

It was a testament to Punk's star power that didn't winder down even after his prolonged absence from the industry.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T lauded The Second City Saint's convincing power that made wrestling fans believe in his Best in the World moniker.

The six-time world champion shared his belief that Punk has never been a great wrestler in the ring, and he didn't need to because of his captivating persona:

"He's talented, you know what I mean? The thing is, CM Punk, you know, look at it however you want. CM Punk made you feel a certain way about the way he went out to perform in the ring. He made fans feel a certain way about CM Punk because he had that never freaking say die mentality. And the thing is, was CM Punk the best wrestler? In my opinion, no. But dammit, he believed it and he made you believed." (from 0:12)

You can listen to the entire episode below:

CM Punk is set to challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page at Double or Nothing 2022

With an impressive 16-1 record in the singles competition, Punk has finally earned a shot at the coveted AEW World Title.

In the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the veteran will challenge current champion, Hangman Adam Page, in the show's main event.

While Punk has momentum on his side, Page is laser-focused on adding the former to his list of victims and further solidifying his reign.

It's no secret that The Straight Edge Superstar is still a measuring stick in the wrestling business.

Whether or not The Cowboy uses it as a stepping stone to reach a level of stardom remains to be seen on May 29.

