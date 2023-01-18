Booker T on whether AEW should be blamed for not bringing in former WWE RAW Superstar on Dynamite last week 

Booker T had his say on the absence of a former WWE RAW superstar on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The superstar in question is Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

Ever since her release from WWE was reported, fans have expected The Boss to show up on AEW. Tony Khan announced a huge match for the January 11, 2023, episode of Dynamite, pitting Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker against Saraya and a mystery partner.

The match was announced a month ago, leading to speculations from fans. However, a week before the match, Toni Storm was revealed to be the mystery partner, and Mercedes Mone did not end up making an appearance at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T blamed fans on the internet for hyping up a potential appearance to the point where they made it seem like a certainty despite the company not confirming anything.

The 5-time world champion concluded by saying that neither AEW nor Mercedes had anything to look bad about.

"That's what the internet does, hype up something like that, make the fans feel like that's something that, you know, perhaps will happen. Not could happen, but will happen," Booker T said. "[The] story's already been written as far as those internet fans. My thing is, no, I don't think AEW has anything to look bad about or anybody else including Mercedes." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Mercedes Mone made her post-WWE wrestling return recently

A week before AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles, Mercedes Mone showed up at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. She debuted after former WWE star KAIRI successfully defended her IWGP Women's Championship against Stardom's Tam Nakano.

The CEO offered the victorious champion a handshake before turning on her. She dropped KAIRI with a modified DDT before picking up the microphone. Mercedes Mone introduced herself to the world and made her intentions clear.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's champion put herself over before declaring herself a future challenger for the IWGP Women's Championship. It was later announced that Mercedes Mone and KAIRI would battle it out at the Battle in the Valley event on February 18 at the San Jose Civic arena in San Jose, California.

