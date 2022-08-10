WWE veteran Booker T gives his honest opinion on whether AEW could reach WCW's level

WWE veteran Booker T has weighed in on whether or not All Elite Wrestling can ever reach the heights that WCW did during the 1990s.

Booker was a huge part of World Championship Wrestling, eventually becoming a five-time World Heavyweight Champion for the company that once beat WWE in TV ratings for 83 consecutive weeks.

However, WCW was bought by Vince McMahon in 2001 after the company declined in popularity and the new TV executives didn't want to broadcast wrestling on their stations.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T openly stated on whether or not AEW could potentially reach the heights that WCW did, and admitted that he would be surprised if they could.

“I don’t think they’ll be able to reach that level because I don’t think wrestling will be able reach that level again, if it does it will definitely surprise me because at that time, wrestling was huge, it was just nuts, it was insane. But AEW definitely have a chance to create its own legacy, find itself in a position to where-you know we are talking about the WWE rivals right now, AEW can find themselves in that position if they do the right things." [32:11-32:40]

The former WCW Champion also stated that if AEW tries and fails to compete with WWE, then a lot of people are going to be left hurt trying to compete.

"If not it’s going to be a bunch of guys that has fallen by the wayside, bruised, battered and torn, hurt, so many guys over there getting hurt on a daily weekly basis.” [32:41-32:55]

Booker T recently thanked Tony Khan following the AEW president's kind words

During the media scrum following the Ring of Honor "Death Before Dishonor" pay-per-view, Tony Khan had a lot of kind words to say about Booker T, even after the former WCW champion was critical of Khan not signing Mercedes Martinez.

Booker responded to what Khan had to say by admitting that he doesn't have a problem with Khan and that if he saw him on the street, he would shake his hand.

“That’s a guy I know I’ll see him on the street, see him in the airport and I go up to him and shake his hand and go ‘hey man how you doing? What’s going on man? Hey man, good luck on your success’ and what not. That’s what it would be like if I was to see Tony Khan anywhere, so there again I appreciate those kind words,” added Booker T. [1:14:54-1:15:13].

