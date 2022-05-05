Brackets announced for AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Cup

After weeks of qualifiers, AEW finally announced the Owen Hart Foundation Cup brackets.

Some great matches happened in pursuit of finding eight wrestlers for the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup. In weeks, stars such as Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Cash Wheeler, and others fought for a spot in the Quarter-Final brackets.

With Rey Fenix's win over Dante Martin this week, seven participants have been disclosed as entrants for the Quarter-Finals. The eighth participant is a mystery and is referred to as Joker.

You can check out the detailed bracket here:

With such a stellar lineup of wrestlers, the upcoming matches will be huge hits. Fans will have to stay tuned to see which AEW stars reach the semi-finals.

The AEW Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets will also be revealed soon

While the men's division brackets have already been revealed, the women's division still has one last qualifier remaining.

Some prominent wrestlers like Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker have progressed to the Quarter-Finals. The qualifying matches started on March 30, with the last fight scheduled for this week's upcoming Rampage episode.

The final qualifier will have Yuka Sakzaki facing off against Riho. The winner of this match will become the eighth entrant in the Quarter-Finals bracket.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

returns to battle former Women’s World Champion



Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho



Don’t miss Friday Rampage at a special start time:

5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifier, @YukaSakazaki returns to battle former Women’s World Champion @riho_gtmv Yuka Sakazaki vs RihoDon’t miss Friday Rampage at a special start time:5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifier,@YukaSakazaki returns to battle former Women’s World Champion @riho_gtmv!Yuka Sakazaki vs RihoDon’t miss Friday Rampage at a special start time:5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT https://t.co/Q7AnE08KhS

With the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament in full swing, it's only time before the winners of both the men's and women's divisions are unveiled.

Which AEW wrestlers do you want to see winning the Owen Hart Foundation Cup? Sound off in the comments section below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh