Brackets announced for AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Cup

Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament brackets are announced for the men's division!
Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament brackets are announced for the men's division!
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 08:15 PM IST
After weeks of qualifiers, AEW finally announced the Owen Hart Foundation Cup brackets.

Some great matches happened in pursuit of finding eight wrestlers for the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup. In weeks, stars such as Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Cash Wheeler, and others fought for a spot in the Quarter-Final brackets.

With Rey Fenix's win over Dante Martin this week, seven participants have been disclosed as entrants for the Quarter-Finals. The eighth participant is a mystery and is referred to as Joker.

You can check out the detailed bracket here:

For the first time ever, we see the bracket for the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament! Who will the Joker be that faces @SamoaJoe in the first round?!

With such a stellar lineup of wrestlers, the upcoming matches will be huge hits. Fans will have to stay tuned to see which AEW stars reach the semi-finals.

The AEW Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament brackets will also be revealed soon

While the men's division brackets have already been revealed, the women's division still has one last qualifier remaining.

Some prominent wrestlers like Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, and Britt Baker have progressed to the Quarter-Finals. The qualifying matches started on March 30, with the last fight scheduled for this week's upcoming Rampage episode.

The final qualifier will have Yuka Sakzaki facing off against Riho. The winner of this match will become the eighth entrant in the Quarter-Finals bracket.

Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama in an Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament qualifier, @YukaSakazaki returns to battle former Women's World Champion @riho_gtmv! Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho Don't miss Friday Rampage at a special start time: 5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT

With the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament in full swing, it's only time before the winners of both the men's and women's divisions are unveiled.

Which AEW wrestlers do you want to see winning the Owen Hart Foundation Cup? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
