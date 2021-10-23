Brackets for TBS Championship Tournament revealed by AEW

AEW announced the bracket for the TBS Championship Tournament on Friday night during Rampage. Four first-round matches were announced while the four highest ranked women in the bracket were given first round byes.

Anna Jay will take on Jamie Hayter. The match will be more personal for the Dark Order member as Hayter played a crucial role in helping Britt Baker defeat Anna Jay on AEW Rampage. The Bunny will face Red Velvet and Penelope Ford will square off against Ruby Soho.

In probably the most anticipated match of the entire bracket, Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb will have a rematch. The former AEW women's champion was denied a historic 50th win in AEW by the woman of a thousand holds and this will be a great opportunity to exact some revenge.

Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose and Kris Statlander have been given first-round byes owing to their excellent win-loss records.

Thunder Rosa will face the winner of Anna Jay vs Jamie Hayter while Jade Cargill will take on the winner of The Bunny vs Red Velvet. Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida's winner will go on to face Nyla Rose while Kris Statlander will await the winner of Penelope Ford vs Ruby Soho.

AEW has included all the top women in the TBS Championship Tournament

Other than the number one ranked woman Tay Conti, all the prominent names in the AEW women's division are part of the bracket. This should be a great tournament and the eventual winner will look like a million bucks. The tournament could also elevate the TBS Championship, giving it an almost instantaneous prestige with whoever the inaugural champion will be.

Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida are former AEW women's champions while Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa are former NWA women's champions. Jade Cargill is undefeated in AEW so far and Ruby Soho is arguably the top women's babyface in the company.

It's extremely difficult to predict who AEW chooses as the inaugural winner of the TBS Championship but the journey to get there should be highly fascinating and entertaining.

