"There is something good to it" - Brandi and Cody Rhodes on dealing with social media 

Social media can be a very toxic place, something Brandi and Cody Rhodes know all too well.

Before AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Brandi and Cody Rhodes sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things AEW. When asked about how they deal with all the negativity they receive on social media, Cody said he tries to look at the positive side of the platform.

"I try to reward the positive nature of social media because there is something good to it," Cody Rhodes said. "I don’t want to get into the toxicity of it, but I do know I’m going to keep moving forward and climbing the ladder. And if that offends anyone, then you will continue to be offended....Mediocrity loves company, which is really what social media has become. That’s why I try to highlight the positive and the good stuff you see. It’s way easier than calling it quits there."

Brandi hopes' Rhodes to the Top' will strengthen the Rhodes' connection with the fans.

Brandi Rhodes also shared her belief that while social media can be insightful for true fans, there are others whose opinions can't be changed no matter what you do. Still, she expressed her hope that the "Rhodes to the Top" series will help the duo build a stronger bond with AEW fans.

"I do believe that some opinions can’t be changed," Brandi Rhodes admitted. "I do think this will be pretty insightful for actual fans. I think they are really going to appreciate this look beyond the curtain. Beyond the doors of our homes. Hopefully, that will strengthen the bond with the people who are in our camp."

