"Brandi was one of the worst things on screen" - Fans erupt after Brandi Rhodes shockingly criticizes AEW

Fans have reacted after Brandi Rhodes became the latest one to criticize AEW in recent weeks.

AEW seems to be on everybody's target list as of late. First CM Punk went on The MMA Hour and criticized AEW and Tony Khan which caused a lot of controversy among the wrestling community. This caused a lot of veterans like Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo to also give their take and criticize the company.

If that wasn't enough, Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, was the latest to comment on AEW by saying that the company strayed away from its original vision:

“What I feared with that company (AEW), I was seeing before my eyes, When you start to see things drift from the original vision and … I’ve seen this happen before, then you start to (think) this may not be what we thought it was.”

Fans have since taken to social media to react to Brandi's comments about her former employer. Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan commented that the company is headed back in the right direction.

This fan feels that WWE should take over AEW in the future.

Cody Rhodes says Brandi Rhodes was treated unfairly after they left AEW

Brandi Rhodes joined AEW along with Cody Rhodes and remained a part of the roster for a couple of years. During her time in AEW, she mainly handled the women's division and made sporadic onscreen appearances alongside her husband.

However, when both of them left the company, fans were rude to her and treated her poorly. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Cody mentioned how his wife was "scapegoated" and treated unfairly after their departure:

"That woman [Brandi Rhodes] got hugely scapegoated and hugely, just misinformation, and everyone knows who they are that was involved, and if ever there was a moment for her to feel like a princess and feel like somebody who did a lot more for wrestling, there's so many people working for AEW, she was the one who said their name and wanted to keep them in the fold when something went wrong. How she was treated after the departure, and this was not by any company, just in general, it p***es me off to this day, and she had a great experience last WrestleMania, and I look forward to that because I couldn't do this without her." [H/T:WrestleTalk]

Cody Rhodes is set to compete in the biggest match of his life when he faces Roman Reigns on night two of WrestleMania 40.

