Multiple people backstage happy after Brandi Rhodes' AEW exit - Reports

Brandi Rhodes and her husband Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when they officially departed from AEW this week. The couple were a part of AEW since its inception in 2019 and were both integral to its rise.

Brandi was involved in a handful of poorly received segments just before her departure, most notably her back and forth promos against Dan Lambert, which resulted in the crowds chanting "Shut the f*** up." Paige VanZant would then interrupt the segment, leading fans to believe a match was set up for the future.

A number of reports have now emerged that suggest Brandi Rhodes was not liked backstage. The star's polarizing reputation has lent some credibility to this claim. Bryan Alvarez is the latest wrestling personality to add to these reports. Alvarez said the following on the Wrestling Observer forum:

“There aren’t a lot of people who are universally hated. Yes, some people have spoken up in support of Brandi. But I can tell you 100% that I have heard way more people celebrating her departure in the last few days than upset about it,” Alvarez said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Mixed reactions to Cody and Brandi Rhodes' AEW departure

Dave Meltzer also lent credibility to this claim in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Reportedly, while a number of stars thanked the couple for their work, there were quite a few who silently celebrated their departure.

"It was also noted that a lot of the talent quietly were celebrating and that it wasn't all the sadness that it was made out to be. One of the key people in the company said he was very surprised at the departure, but said the reaction was positive for much of the locker room. But Rhodes also had his supporters," Meltzer reported. (H/T: Wrestling Observer)

From the looks of the reports, Cody and Brandi Rhodes' departure from AEW has seen mixed reactions. More details will surely follow in the days to come.

