Brandi Rhodes breaks silence after Cody Rhodes loses at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Brandi Rhodes recently reacted to her husband Cody Rhodes' loss against Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions.

The American Nightmare faced The Beast Incarnate for the second time after WrestleMania 39 at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. While Rhodes made a valiant effort with his 'broken' left arm, he couldn't replicate his Backlash heroics and ultimately passed out after Brock Lesnar applied the vicious Kimura Lock.

Shortly after, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming message for her husband. She seemed impressed with Cody's performance at Night of Champions despite the injury.

"Hell of a fight through an injury. Double down," tweeted Brandi Rhodes.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cody Rhodes after this setback at the latest premium live event. A rubber match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam looks like a possibility, with the feud between the two stars tied at 1-1.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare manages to slay The Beast Incarnate in their next encounter and possibly emerges as a challenger for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

