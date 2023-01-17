Brandi Rhodes breaks silence on Cody Rhodes officially announcing his return date on WWE RAW this week

Brandi Rhodes recently took to Twitter to post her first message after Cody Rhodes' return to WWE was announced this week.

The American Nightmare had previously squared off against Seth Rollins in a critically acclaimed match at Hell in a Cell. The bout had placed Rhodes at a disadvantage, as he already had a torn pectoral muscle hampering his moves. Despite the odds, he had managed to score a win over Rollins.

Rhodes took a leave right after the Hell in a Cell match last year. On RAW this week, he was announced to be making his return at the Royal Rumble event this year. This prompted Brandi Rhodes to take to Twitter with a short message, celebrating her husband's imminent return.

"#RhodesToTheRoyalRumble," Brandi tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

It remains to be seen what Cody Rhodes' future in WWE will look like.

An AEW star believes Cody Rhodes's WWE run may not turn out well

While fans are quite excited about the American Nightmare's return, Matt Hardy made a grim prediction regarding the former AEW star joining WWE.

Before Cody's departure from Tony Khan's roster, he faced heavy backlash from the All Elite fans despite being a babyface. In an episode of Extreme Life with Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy explained why the same treatment may await the former TNT champion in the Stamford-based Promotion.

"He was just a very polarizing figure. He’ll probably end up at some point – he had that new honeymoon phase at WWE, but once he gets back and he gets that huge babyface push and ultimately ends up being the guy who once again gets that as well, that’s just how wrestling fans are. Nothing can be pushed for too long without fans half-a** turning on it." (01:14:25 onward).

As of now, only time will tell whether Cody Rhodes will continue to be pushed as a babyface in Triple H's roster.

Do you think the American Nightmare should have stayed in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

