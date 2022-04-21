Brandi Rhodes comments on the future of her cooking show 'Shot of Brandi'

Brandi Rhodes recently shared a tweet responding to a fan about the future of her cooking show.

Brandi has been running a YouTube series titled Shot of Brandi for more than four years now. The series features her cooking while conducting casual interviews with fellow AEW stars and other personalities.

While she started off with her own channel on YouTube, her series was later hosted by AEW. Last month, the former WWE personality partnered with DIGA Studios to bring her YouTube interview series to television.

Responding to a fan compliment about her cooking show, she stated that although her experience on YouTube was great, it was time to scale new heights.

"4 years on YT was great, but now it’s time to grow…" Brandi tweeted.

Brandi Rhodes has a lot of prior experience in Television

It should be noted that although Brandi's cooking show was announced only last month to move to television, she is no stranger to the TV network.

She was a cast member of WAGS: Atlanta, which aired from January 3 to February 7, 2018, as a spin-off from the original show. It documented the personal lives of various sportspersons' wives.

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer also starred with Cody Rhodes in Rhodes to the Top on TBS. The reality series aired its first season on September 29, 2021, and was well received by the fans. It tackled the behind-the-scenes activities of the then All Elite couple as they juggled the birth of their first child with their responsibilities in AEW.

Brandi has indeed diverted from the traditional path of a wrestler with her shows, which have been well received by her audience. As for how 'Shot of Brandi' fares, fans will have to stay tuned in the long run.

