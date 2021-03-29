Brandi Rhodes comments on her upcoming reality show 'Rhodes to the Top'

AEW star and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently revealed how her upcoming reality TV show 'Rhodes to the Top' came to fruition. Brandi Rhodes and her husband and fellow AEW star Cody Rhodes will headline the reality show for TNT that will follow the couple navigating their professional lives along with their personal lives.

Speaking to TV Insider, Rhodes explained the show's development process and how the show was conceptualized before the onset of the pandemic last year.

"We started to talk with TNT and WarnerMedia about this right before COVID hit. We were approached by Shed Media. They had this idea, we talked about it and kept in touch. As soon as WarnerMedia started shooting again, we started putting together what the show would look like."

Rhodes further revealed that the show is different than typical reality shows, and the relationship between AEW and TNT has strengthened with this development.

"It's going to be different than I believe a lot of people think. It's a good opportunity, but what it does more than anything is show the relationship TNT and AEW have. They like us. We really like them."

Brandi Rhodes also opened up about her plans to strike a balance between parenthood and work

With her baby on the way, reality show nearing its air date, and other commitments, Brandi Rhodes undeniably has a lot on her plate. As such, it could be hard to balance everything at once. However, Rhodes sounds optimistic about her plans as she doesn't want to 'miss a beat'.

"I plan not to miss a beat. There is obviously the reality that once you come home from the hospital you do have a recovery period. I will do my best to be patient and let that healing process happen. As soon I’m cleared by doctors and ready to go, I’m back to work fully. I’m going to be back on the road."

It's hard to argue that Brandi Rhodes is one of the most influential women in pro wrestling at the moment and her fans are excited to see what the future holds for her.

Are you excited about her upcoming series 'Rhodes to the Top', and do you plan to watch it? Do let us know in the comments section below.