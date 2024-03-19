Brandi Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes roasting The Rock on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is slated to wrestle against The Rock and Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Night 1 and will attempt to finish his story on Night 2 against the Tribal Chief.

The People's Champ has been mocking Cody and his family for weeks. He discussed Dusty Rhodes and his family's history. Also, things got personal on last week's SmackDown after the Final Boss called out his mother.

On tonight's RAW, the American Nightmare finally retaliated in the best way possible. He trolled The Rock like never before. He even went on to call him "Roman's side chick."

Following the promo, Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter and reacted as her husband clapped back at all the Bramha Bull's insults.

"Well I'm full. He ate enough for all of us. #WWERaw," Brandi shared.

Brandi is a former AEW star who worked with the company from its inception until 2022, when she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, left the Jacksonville-based promotion. While the American Nightmare joined WWE following the departure, she still hasn't made any appearance or announcement regarding joining WWE.

