Brandi Rhodes reacts to latest WWE post; reflects on AEW segment

Former AEW name Brandi Rhodes had an interesting reaction to a recent WWE social media post. She was among the crucial personalities who helped establish All Elite Wrestling. She left the company with her husband, Cody Rhodes, in 2022 when the American Nightmare returned to WWE.

During her time in AEW, Brandi was rarely featured on TV. While she didn't wrestle, she cut a few promos in her short tenure. In 2020, she cut an infamous promo roasting Jade Cargill for disrespecting her husband. The promo started with her saying, "Who told you tonight was open mic night, b**ch?" Fans often share the clip of the viral moment on social media.

On the latest edition of RAW, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller mocked the Alpha Academy. Later, WWE's X/Twitter handle posted the segment with the quote, "It's OPEN MIC NIGHT apparently."

Responding to this, Brandi Rhodes sarcastically told them to credit her as the original artist.

"Please credit the original artist," Brandi wrote.

Cody Rhodes claimed Brandi Rhodes was mistreated after AEW exit

Both Cody and Brandi Rhodes left the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 as the former decided to sign with WWE.

While speaking on The MMA Hour, The American Nightmare claimed that his wife was not treated well after she left AEW. He also stated that she had a great experience in WWE.

"That woman got hugely scapegoated and hugely, just misinformation, and everyone knows who they are that was involved... How she was treated after the departure, and this was not by any company, just in general, it pisses me off to this day, and she had a great experience last WrestleMania, and I look forward to that because I couldn't do this without her," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Brandi steps foot in the WWE ring in the future.

