Brandi Rhodes responds to Brodie Lee 

Brodie Lee was raving mad after Cody returned to AEW (Pic Source: AEW)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 24 Sep 2020, 07:19 IST
News
Brodie Lee was jubilant after defending the AEW TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy, but it was short-lived as Cody Rhodes returned to AEW. Cody returned with a new look and attacked members of The Dark Order.

In the back, Brodie Lee cut a promo taking shots at Cody Rhodes and his family.

Brodie Lee said that Brandi Rhodes puts out Instagram Thirst Traps

Brodie Lee cut a promo taking shots at Dustin Rhodes and Brandi and called Cody a coward. Brodie said that Cody would eventually be cut down. He then challenged Cody to what looked like a Dog Collar Match. He said:

"I'm going to take this dog collar, Cody. I am going to wrap it around your neck. I am going to wrap it around that God-forsaken tattoo and you, Cody, will have nowhere, nowhere to run. And nowhere to hide. You, Cody, you have one week to answer me. Are you a man or are you a coward?"

While Cody is yet to respond to Brodie Lee, Brandi Rhodes gave a fitting reply. You can see the tweet here.

It'll be interesting to see Cody's response to Brodie Lee. It seems their feud is far from over.

