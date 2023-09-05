Brandi Rhodes reveals the real reason why she isn't in contact with former AEW colleagues (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes has revealed that she is not in touch with many people in All Elite Wrestling nowadays, but there is a good reason for it.

Brandi left the company with her husband, Cody Rhodes, in February 2022. While Cody returned to WWE last year, Brandi decided to stay away from pro wrestling to focus on being a mother and pursuing other ventures.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brandi Rhodes was asked if she still spoke to AEW talents and missed her former colleagues. The 40-year-old admitted she wasn't in touch with her friends in the Tony Khan-led company because she was occupied with her duties as a mother.

“I don’t stay in touch with a lot of people. I think that is a testament to having a child. That’s not a wrestling thing, that’s an everything thing. I used to be the most communicative person, I used to always get back to people, it just doesn’t happen the same way anymore when your priorities shift—and when you’re trying to do multiple things with a child, people don’t seem to understand that. Driving, STOP TEXTING ME WHEN I’m DRIVING WITH MY CHILD! It literally pops up and says, ‘I’m Driving.’ I’ll text you when I get there, and they keep ping ping ping, like stop.” [4:56 - 5:28]

You can watch the full interview with Brandi Rhodes right here:

Brandi Rhodes also revealed what she's most proud of from her time in AEW

The First Woman of AEW was also asked what positive memories she had from her time in the company. While she didn't have a lot of in-ring memories, she stated that she was most proud of the relationship the promotion had with the KultureCity charity. Brandi was an integral part of the initiative.

“I had a lot of experiences, I would say, and it’s hard to kind of draw it all into just one thing. If I had to say, the most memorable thing for me and the most impactful thing for me working with AEW was the relationship I was able to form with KultureCity. That is the thing I always want to hang my hat on from all of the time I spent in AEW and everything I was able to do, that was the most meaningful thing, in my opinion."

Brandi Rhodes further explained why the initiative was close to her heart:

"I think that they’re still working together, which is cool, but KultureCity, the mission, what they do for people, what they allow people to feel, the confidence to be able to do is just massive. So, to have a hand in bringing that to the wrestling industry was massive for me. I have many many moments with KultureCity and with fans that really, really, really touched my heart.” [3:58 - 4:49]

The relationship between AEW and KultureCity is still going strong to this day, with some of the charity's representatives attending the recently concluded All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

