Brandi Rhodes sends a last-minute message to Cody Rhodes during WrestleMania XL

Ahead of Cody Rhodes' main event match tonight at WrestleMania XL, his wife Brandi Rhodes just sent him a short but sweet final message.

Tonight, The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins will go to war with Roman Reigns and The Rock in a match that has been anticipated for several months now.

This match is set to be one of the biggest tag bouts in history and will have major implications for Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Day 2 of The Show of Shows.

Should Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win, he will be free of the presence of The Bloodline for his match tomorrow night. But should The Bloodline come out victorious, the match will be on their rules, and they can interfere as much as they like.

On X, Brandi Rhodes tweeted a quick message for her husband. These were a few words of support, as she will be staying tuned in for this match as well.

"Let's go," wrote Brandi.

Tonight, fans worldwide will be staying tuned to a match no one expected but is everything they could have asked for. With the stakes this high and the future of the world title on the line, this match has the potential to be a show-stealer.

